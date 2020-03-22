Innovation, involvement are trademarks of Top Workplaces

The companies recognized in the Wisconsin State Journal’s Top Workplaces project this year possess not only vibrant workplace cultures, but interesting histories, practices and approaches to community service.
Here’s just a sampling of what makes them special:
- EVCO Plastics has pledged to provide two yearly scholarships to area students interested in engineering or similar technical degrees. The scholarship is tied to DeForest High School’s STEM program, which focuses on applied sciences.
- More than 800 people attended the Bank of Prairie du Sac’s annual Dairy Day, a June tribute to farmers where employees served up the food – including pork sandwiches, cheese sticks, hot dogs and Culver’s custard.
- Compeer Financial has a Champion Award program, where each team member is given a budget of $120 per year to recognize the efforts of their coworkers.
- The Douglas Stewart Company offers a dog-friendly environment, with a fenced dog play area.
- Heritage Credit Union is building a 50,000-square-foot, multi-story headquarters in DeForest on a seven-acre parcel. The facility will include an exercise facility, formal and casual meeting spaces and nature walking trails.
- Five percent of Widen Enterprises’ workforce is targeted for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
- Kwik Trip made a commitment to follow green-building standards in the construction of its new stores by having them meet LEED certification requirements. Of all LEED-certified convenience store in the U.S., half are Kwik Trip stores.
- PerBlue has a catered lunch program and covers half of the cost of meals delivered from local restaurants each day.
- ACS Inc. in Middleton, total source provider of engine test cell equipment and automation equipment, control systems and construction management services, has a program that encourages employees to recognize the outstanding efforts of co-workers. Each month, employees submit stories about how a co-worker put in extra effort to assist someone in the organization, satisfy a client, or otherwise make things happen.
- RenewAire relocated to an 111,000-square-foot facility in Waunakee three years ago. It is green-certified and 100 percent wind powered.
- Associates at Wipfli, an accounting and consulting firm with a Madison office, spend a day volunteering during the firm’s Community Day. In 2019, employees volunteered 5,700 hours in their communities. In Madison, staff members volunteered at Oakwood Village and the UW-Madison Arboretum.
- Associated Bank provides health and wellness programming including health assessments and fitness- and weight-management reimbursements. Staffed with nurses, onsite wellness centers in hub locations offer appointments and programs designed to promote healthy lifestyles.
- Employees at Insperity, which provides human resources and business solutions, receive 12 hours of paid time off per quarter to volunteer in the community.