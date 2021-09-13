 Skip to main content
Individual pitching records
Brewers Indians Baseball

Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes dries off between the sixth and seventh innings of his outstanding performance Saturday in Cleveland. Burnes pitched eight no-hit innings while striking out 14 batters to lower his ERA to 2.25. (Phil Long, Associated Press)

The Brewers' pitching staff is also on the verge of shattering several individual records this season.

After holding Cleveland scoreless over eight no-hit innings Saturday, Corbin Burnes' ERA dropped to 2.25 for the season, good for second in the National League behind the Dodgers' Max Scherzer and within striking distance of Mike Caldwell's 2.36 ERA in 1978 that stands as the best ever by a Brewers starter.

Brandon Woodruff is also in the mix for both the NL lead and the Brewers' all-time record. He brings a 2.48 ERA into his scheduled start Tuesday at Detroit.

