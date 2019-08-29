BOSS
The Hoosiers are 10-14 in two seasons under Tom Allen. Only four of those wins have come in Big Ten play, two over Rutgers and one each against Maryland and Illinois. Allen believes there’s finally some quality depth in the program, and he hopes that leads to a higher win total. “Our one word for 2019 is grit,” he said. “I define that as perseverance and passion towards a long-term goal. We’re building this program on accountability, toughness, and love.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore tailback Stevie Scott (above) rushed for 1,137 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Scott went over the 100-yard mark six times, including 204 in a non-conference win over Virginia. He rushed for 580 yards and six touchdowns over the final five games, a stretch that included Michigan and Penn State.
BITS AND PIECES
Allen tried to spark an offense that ranked 10th in the Big Ten in scoring by hiring Kalen DeBoer as coordinator. DeBoer spent the previous two seasons as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Fresno State. DeBoer also will oversee the quarterbacks and has some interesting options. Junior Peyton Ramsey is back after throwing for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions last season. Freshman Michael Penix Jr. was pushing to take Ramsey’s spot last season until a knee injury ended his season. Indiana also landed Jack Tuttle, a transfer from Utah who was highly regarded in the 2018 recruiting class. … Allen has turned over the defensive playmaking duties to Kane Wommack, the team’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “I’ve felt very strongly about staying in that role the first two years, but I think it was time for me to be able to step aside from that and be able to become a better coach of the team and not just the head coach of the defense,” Allen said.
BURNING QUESTION
Can the Hoosiers get to a bowl game for the first time under Allen?
The non-conference slate includes three games Indiana should win — Ball State, Eastern Illinois and Connecticut — so it comes down to whether the Hoosiers can grind out three Big Ten wins. It’s possible, but not probable. Other than a home game against Rutgers, Indiana likely will be underdogs in every conference game.
THE NUMBER
17 | Consecutive losing seasons in Big Ten play for the Hoosiers since they went 4-4 in 2001.