DEC. 7 — KOHL CENTER
MARCH 7 — ASSEMBLY HALL IN BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA
COACH’S CORNER
Archie Miller is 35-31 in two seasons at Indiana. The Hoosiers went 19-16 last season, including 8-12 in the Big Ten, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT. They’ve gone three consecutive seasons without reaching the NCAA tournament, matching the program’s longest drought in 47 years.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Devonte Green (above), who averaged 9.4 points last season, is the team’s leading returning scorer. He also had a team-high 3.0 assists per game as a junior. Green averaged 15.4 points over his final seven games, scoring 26 in a loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament. He made eight 3-pointers in that game and finished the season shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc.
SCOUTING REPORT
Indiana must replace its two leading scorers, Romeo Langford (16.5) and Juwan Morgan (15.5). Morgan also was the team’s leading rebounder at 8.2 per game. … Miller believes one of the team’s strengths is its flexibility at forward, a group that includes junior Justin Smith, sophomore Damezi Anderson and redshirt freshman Jerome Hunter. “We have a big, strong, long group that, in my opinion, has some versatility,” Miller said. “We’ve got to get the most out of it by having them challenge each other every day.” … Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, a McDonald’s All-American, arrives with monster expectations, just as Langford did a year ago. “There’s a lot around him in terms of accolades and hype,” Miller said. “But right now, he’s been very, very humble in the way that he’s worked (and) in the way that he’s fit in.” … Indiana added Butler graduate transfer Joey Brunk, providing some depth at center alongside senior De’Ron Davis.
THE NUMBER
31.2 | Indiana’s 3-point percentage in 2018-19. Only Rutgers was worse among Big Ten teams.