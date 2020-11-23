Jan. 7 | Kohl Center

COACH’S CORNER

Archie Miller is 55-43 in three seasons at Indiana, but he’s just 26-32 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers went 20-12 last season, including 9-11 in conference play. Indiana was 15-4 after a 67-63 win over Michigan State on Jan. 23 before going 4-8 during the stretch run of the regular season.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Trayce Jackson-Davis (above), a 6-9 forward, averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds as a freshman. He shot 56.6 percent from the field but was held to a combined 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting in two losses to UW.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Hoosiers lose guard Devonte Green, who averaged 10.8 points but took 31 percent of the team’s shots. … Wing Justin Smith, who was third on the team in scoring (10.4) and tied for second in rebounding (5.2), transferred to Arkansas. … Freshman point guard Khristian Lander was a top-30 player in the 2020 recruiting class. … Senior guard Aljami Durham started all 32 games last season, averaging 9.8 points per game and shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. … Senior center Joey Brunk averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds last season after transferring from Butler. … UW has beaten Indiana at home 17 consecutive times. The Hoosiers’ only win at the Kohl Center was a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998, the same month the building opened.