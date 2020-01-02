INDIANA

INDIANA

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis

Record: 11-2, 1-1 Big Ten.

NET ranking: 51

All-Big Ten candidates: Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (15.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg); senior guard Devonte Green (12.5 ppg); junior forward Justin Smith (12.2 ppg; 5.5 rpg).

Big picture: Indiana’s record is pretty, but it’s fair to be skeptical. The Hoosiers have played one true road game, a 20-point loss at UW. Their schedule got more difficult in December and they recorded neutral-site wins over UConn and Notre Dame before losing at home to Arkansas. There’s still plenty of work to do to secure the program’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2016.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics