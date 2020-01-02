Record: 11-2, 1-1 Big Ten.
NET ranking: 51
All-Big Ten candidates: Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (15.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg); senior guard Devonte Green (12.5 ppg); junior forward Justin Smith (12.2 ppg; 5.5 rpg).
Big picture: Indiana’s record is pretty, but it’s fair to be skeptical. The Hoosiers have played one true road game, a 20-point loss at UW. Their schedule got more difficult in December and they recorded neutral-site wins over UConn and Notre Dame before losing at home to Arkansas. There’s still plenty of work to do to secure the program’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2016.