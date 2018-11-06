FEB. 26 | ASSEMBLY HALL IN BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA
COACH’S CORNER
The Hoosiers went 16-15 overall and 9-9 in Big Ten play in their first season under Archie Miller, who has created a buzz in Bloomington after replacing Tom Crean. Miller’s first full recruiting cycle resulted in Indiana signing a pair of top-100 recruits.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior forward Juwan Morgan led the Hoosiers with 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game last season. Morgan had eight double-doubles, including a 34-point, 11-rebound performance in an overtime win over Notre Dame.
SCOUTING REPORT
Robert Johnson had a strong senior season at Indiana, averaging 14.0 points per game, but the Hoosiers have a ready replacement in freshman Romeo Langford. Landing Langford, ranked No. 5 in the 2018 recruiting class by ESPN, was a huge coup for Miller. “There’s a lot of hype around him,” Miller said. “Obviously being from the state, going to IU, I think that’s going to make it a bigger story than everything. He’s always had a lot of eyes on him. Always been a calm type of guy under pressure. He’s shown that. I think the thing that’s been really enjoyable so far about Romeo is he’s just like one of the other guys. He’s embraced his teammates.” Indiana also pulled forward Jerome Hunter, ranked No. 67 by ESPN, out of Ohio. … Junior center De’Ron Davis, who averaged 9.6 points in 15 starts before his season ended in January with an Achilles’ tear, should be ready for the start of the season. … Forward Justin Smith showed promise — and athleticism — while averaging 6.5 points as a true freshman last season. … Indiana needs more consistency from junior point guard Devonte Green, who averaged a turnover every 11.8 minutes in 2017-18.
THE NUMBER
65.7 | Indiana's free throw percentage last season, the second-worst mark in the Big Ten. Morgan was at 63.1 percent, while Davis only converted half of 64 attempts.