INDIANA | DEC. 5 | CAMP RANDALL

BOSS

Tom Allen is 18-20 as he starts his fourth full season at Indiana. The Hoosiers ended two major droughts last season by winning eight games overall and producing a winning record in Big Ten play. They hadn’t accomplished either of those feats in 26 years. It would have been better, too, but Indiana blew a 13-point lead in the final 5 minutes of a 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Senior wide receiver Whop Philyor (above) had a breakout campaign in 2019, catching 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. He had 56 catches, 570 yards and four scores in his first two season combined. Philyor had four massive games: 14 catches for 142 yard and two TDs vs. Michigan State; 10 for 182 vs. Rutgers; 14 for 178 vs. Nebraska; and eight for 138 and two scores vs. Purdue.

BITS AND PIECES