INDIANA | DEC. 5 | CAMP RANDALL

BOSS
Tom Allen is 18-20 as he starts his fourth full season at Indiana. The Hoosiers ended two major droughts last season by winning eight games overall and producing a winning record in Big Ten play. They hadn’t accomplished either of those feats in 26 years. It would have been better, too, but Indiana blew a 13-point lead in the final 5 minutes of a 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior wide receiver Whop Philyor (above) had a breakout campaign in 2019, catching 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. He had 56 catches, 570 yards and four scores in his first two season combined. Philyor had four massive games: 14 catches for 142 yard and two TDs vs. Michigan State; 10 for 182 vs. Rutgers; 14 for 178 vs. Nebraska; and eight for 138 and two scores vs. Purdue.
BITS AND PIECES
Junior Peyton Hendershot is back with the team after avoiding serious charges for an off-the-field incident last winter. Hendershot, who set Indiana tight end records with 52 catches for 622 yards in 2019, pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor trespass charge and was sentenced to one-year probation. Three other charges stemming from an incident with his ex-girlfriend were dropped. … Junior tailback Stevie Scott has scored 22 touchdowns through his first two seasons, including 20 on the ground. Scott rushed for 845 yards last season, down from 1,137 as a freshman. … When healthy, sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is dangerous as a player and a runner. Penix’s ascension last season led to Patrick Ramsey transferring to Northwestern. … Nick Sheridan was promoted to offensive coordinator after Kalen DeBoer left after one season at Indiana to take over the program at Fresno State.
BURNING QUESTION
Can Indiana keep making strides on defense?
Kane Wommack took over play-calling duties from Allen prior to last season and the Hoosiers allowed 71.6 fewer yards and 5.5 fewer points per game than in 2018. But Indiana still has a ways to go before it can call itself good on that side of the ball. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense and 10th in passing defense. Indiana returns nine starters on defense, including junior middle linebacker Miach McFadden.
THE NUMBER
302.4 | Passing yards per game for Indiana last season, second only to Purdue (309.9) in the Big Ten.
