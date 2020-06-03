Indiana: Can the defense match the offense?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Moving the ball and scoring points wasn’t an issue for the Hoosiers last season. Their 31.8 points per game were fifth-most in the Big Ten and in the top 45 nationally, and their 432.8 yards per game was third in the conference and 41st nationally.

Indiana was strong on offense despite making multiple quarterback changes. Redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. beat out redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey for the starting role midseason, but was injured in early November. Ramsey finished out the season, going 1-3 in the team’s final four games against Penn State, Michigan, Purdue and Tennessee. Ramsey transferred to Northwestern after the season.

Indiana’s defense was another story. It allowed 28.6 points per game in conference play, including 51 to Ohio State, 39 to Michigan, 28 to Maryland and 41 to Purdue in double overtime.

Facing an uphill climb in the Big Ten East already, getting the defense to a point where the offense can avoid shootouts is necessary. Indiana did well recruiting on defense in 2019, landing two four-star prospects and nine three-stars. Getting those players up to speed to contribute this year may help build on the momentum of going 8-5 last year.

