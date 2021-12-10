I and another reporter reviewed thousands of complaints about the 2020 presidential election. Few were specific enough to investigate, much less substantiate.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
In this Series
Reporter Chris Rickert's five favorite stories from 2021
-
In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated
-
'Prison abolition' activists bail out 20 in less than a year; not all stay out of trouble
-
Madison schools loosen grading standards, buck trend of more F's during pandemic
- 5 updates