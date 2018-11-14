For all the good things Aaron Jones brings to the Packers’ offense – many of which were on display during his career-best 145-yard rushing effort in Sunday’s win over Miami – perhaps the most important one was his presence as a red-zone threat.
The Packers penetrated the Dolphins’ 20-yard line four times and scored touchdowns each time – twice on Jones runs (2, 10 yards) and twice on Davante Adams catches (a 7-yarder and a 25-yarder after the offense was backed up outside the red zone). It was their best red-zone performance of the season, as their touchdown percentage had been hovering around 50 percent during the first eight games.
“I think running the ball obviously helps,” coach Mike McCarthy said.
How? As the field is compressed in the red zone, having a rushing threat forces the defense to respect that option and prevents defenders from sagging down toward the end zone against the pass, shrinking the passing windows.
“Really, running the ball (is the difference), because we've been throwing it so many times in the red zone. We had some effective runs, which we hadn't had in a while,” Rodgers said. “(Jones) slows down the rush for sure and opens up the potential for some play-action stuff. He’s a really good back, a slasher, fast, tough to take down.”
