IN THE MIX

The Brewers have invested a lot of time and effort into helping Nottingham develop. Oakland's No. 8 prospect when he was acquired in a 2016 trade for Khris Davis, Nottingham got his first taste of extended action last season when he appeared in 20 games and batted .188 (9-for-48) with four home runs and 13 RBIs. He won't be 26 until April 23, so there's still time for him to develop, but with no minor league options remaining his time with the Brewers could be running out.