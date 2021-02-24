IN THE MIX

JACOB NOTTINGHAM (ABOVE)
LUKE MAILE
The Brewers have invested a lot of time and effort into helping Nottingham develop. Oakland's No. 8 prospect when he was acquired in a 2016 trade for Khris Davis, Nottingham got his first taste of extended action last season when he appeared in 20 games and batted .188 (9-for-48) with four home runs and 13 RBIs. He won't be 26 until April 23, so there's still time for him to develop, but with no minor league options remaining his time with the Brewers could be running out.
Maile, 29, spent last season with the Pirates but did not appear in a game after fracturing a finger during an intrasquad game on July 16. He spent the previous five seasons in Tampa Bay, where he batted .214 with 3 home runs and 17 RBIs in 57 games in 2015-16, and Toronto, where hit .193 with 7 home runs and 43 RBI in 158 games over three seasons. He has one minor league option remaining.