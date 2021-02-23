 Skip to main content
IN THE MIX

IN THE MIX

Brewers reliever Ray Black

RHP Ray Black (above) 

RHP Brad Boxberger

RHP J.P. Feyereisen

RHP Bobby Wahl

A shoulder injury limited Black to just three appearances in 2020, but he's hoping that a return to health and normalcy will lead to more opportunities. ... Boxberger is looking to make the team as a non-roster invitee after going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 appearances for the Marlins last season. .. Feyereisen posted a 5.79 ERA but a 0.96 WHIP in six appearances last season and will likely spend his time shuttling back-and-forth between Milwaukee and Class AAA Nashville. ... Wahl battled through injuries, too, and also made just three appearances after missing all of 2019 recovering from a torn ACL.

