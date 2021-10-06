 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IN GOOD GRACES
0 Comments

IN GOOD GRACES

  • 0
20211001_08_UW_Minn_0714_AJA-10012021212254

Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) hits the ball past Minnesota's Ellie Husemann (16) and Melani Shaffmaster (5) in the first set of a match at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

For a time it appeared as if fifth-year outside hitter Grace Loberg might be losing out in playing time, with sophomore Jade Demps and freshman Lauren Jardine seeing action at that spot along with six-rotation freshman Julia Orzol.

But with Demps and Jardine shifting over to the right side last week, Loberg reasserted herself with 11 kills in the sweep of Minnesota and 12 against Illinois, hitting .323 for the two matches.

While her playing time may have varied at times, Loberg's approach hasn’t.

“I’ve seen a consistency with Grace with how she’s approached things all season, a maturity, a confidence, a drive,” Sheffield said. “That hasn’t changed whether she’s been in the lineup or not been in the lineup. She’s helping the people around her, she’s approaching everything every day the exact same.

“She carries herself differently than what she did earlier in her career. It’s given the people around her a lot more confidence. There’s a swagger about her that is kind of new.”

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Find out about a company's culture with these important steps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics