IN GOOD GRACES

For a time it appeared as if fifth-year outside hitter Grace Loberg might be losing out in playing time, with sophomore Jade Demps and freshman Lauren Jardine seeing action at that spot along with six-rotation freshman Julia Orzol.
But with Demps and Jardine shifting over to the right side last week, Loberg reasserted herself with 11 kills in the sweep of Minnesota and 12 against Illinois, hitting .323 for the two matches.
While her playing time may have varied at times, Loberg's approach hasn’t.
“I’ve seen a consistency with Grace with how she’s approached things all season, a maturity, a confidence, a drive,” Sheffield said. “That hasn’t changed whether she’s been in the lineup or not been in the lineup. She’s helping the people around her, she’s approaching everything every day the exact same.
“She carries herself differently than what she did earlier in her career. It’s given the people around her a lot more confidence. There’s a swagger about her that is kind of new.”