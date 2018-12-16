“…the angel Gabriel was sent to a town in Galilee… to a virgin engaged to a man whose name was Joseph… And he came to her and said, ‘Greetings, favored one! The Lord is with you.’ But she was much perplexed by his words and pondered what sort of greeting this might be.” — Luke 1:26-29
Mary of Nazareth was an ordinary teenage girl in a day when most girls were married in their early teens. The dilemma she faced was not unlike that of unwed mothers in every age. What would she do? What would her parents say? What would her fiancé do? Would he stand by her? Would he denounce her as a loose woman? Luke writes that Mary was much perplexed by the angel’s announcement and pondered what it might mean. Gabriel said to her – as God’s messengers always say to us in moments of our own annunciations – “Do not be afraid ... for you have found favor with God.”
Now most of us would agree it’s a wonderful thing to find favor with God. But if an angel came to us as Gabriel came to Mary to deliver the announcement of God’s favor in person, we would respond with fear and trembling. And appropriately so. It’s an awe-full thing – I mean that in the most positive sense of the word – to receive the favor of God. It means you will have a life filled with awe, awe that comes from being in the presence of God.
One wonders how Mary might have responded to the announcement if she could have seen all that was to be – the long journey to Bethlehem when she was nine months pregnant, the birth in a stable, the flight to escape a murderous king, and seeing her beloved son arrested, tried and crucified as a criminal. That was the favor of God.
Favor with God is not unbroken happiness. The world thinks favor with God is winning the lottery – ease, pleasure and prosperity. The truth lies much deeper.
I have a friend who suffered awful abuse as a child – I mean awful in the worst possible sense of the word. Every year she is invited to her local high school, the high school from which she graduated, to speak to the health-science classes about her experiences. Every year students speak to her afterward who are being abused in some awful way and have been afraid to tell anyone. She listens and helps them reach out to find the help they need. She says going to that school and speaking to those students is the hardest thing she has ever done.
But she goes back every year because for her it is part of what it means to have found favor with God. She is God’s instrument of salvation for many suffering souls.