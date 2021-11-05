IMPROVING WILDCATS

Northwestern already has accomplished something UW hasn’t: beating Maryland in five sets. While the Wildcats’ other wins have come against the lower echelon of the conference (Rutgers, Indiana and Iowa twice), they have taken Illinois and Minnesota to five sets.
Their centerpiece remains junior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara, who is fifth in the Big Ten with 4.00 kills per set in conference matches. But her surrounding cast is improved, in part with the addition of sophomore middle blocker Leilani Dodson, a transfer from BYU.
“They have a lot of really solid pieces around a genuine superstar who has the ability to take over matches,” Sheffield said. “She can hit her way out of trouble from the front or back row, and they have enough really good pieces around her.
“They’re more athletic than they’ve ever been. And I think they’re a team that’s starting to get more confidence because they’re winning a little more. Their athleticism and how they attack the ball is up there with the best teams in the league.”