JAN. 8 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
The Fighting Illini are 26-39 in two seasons under Brad Underwood. Illinois went 12-21 last season, including 7-13 in Big Ten play. That was a two-game drop in overall win total but a three-game improvement in conference record. Underwood’s team has the talent to make a huge jump this season and end a string of six consecutive seasons without an NCAA tournament berth, the program’s longest drought since it missed 17 seasons in a row from 1964-80. “I think we have a different swagger,” Underwood said. “I think there’s a different feel about us, just from an experience standpoint.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu (above) led the Illini with 13.8 points and 3.3 assists per game as a freshman. He scored at least 20 points seven times, including 24 in an upset win over Michigan State. Underwood said Dosunmu has added some muscle in the offseason.
SCOUTING REPORT
Junior guard Trent Frazier has made 141 shots from 3-point range during his first two seasons at Illinois. He shot 40.6 percent from beyond the arc last season. … Forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili came out of nowhere last season to average 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds as a freshman. He scored 35 points in an overtime win over Rutgers. … Illinois averaged 21.2 fouls per game last season, leading to an eye-popping 777 free throw attempts by its opponents. Bezhanishvili averaged 3.8 fouls and fouled out 10 times. … Illinois’ biggest addition in the offseason was 7-foot freshman center Kofi Cockburn, a top-50 recruit. … The Illini have lost 15 consecutive games to UW.
THE NUMBER
46.3 | Field-goal percentage for Illinois’ opponents last season, which put the Illini last in the Big Ten in that category.