Feb. 6 | State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.
Feb. 27 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Brad Underwood is 47-49 in three seasons with the Fighting Illini but is coming off a breakthrough campaign. Illinois went 21-10 overall last season and 13-7 in the Big Ten, one game out of a three-way tie for first place. Underwood’s team was picked to win the Big Ten this season in a preseason poll of beat writers from the conference. The Illini received 16 of 28 first-place votes.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Illinois’ title chances got a big boost when junior guard Ayo Dosunmu (above) decided to return for his third season in Champaign. He led the Fighting Illini with 16.6 points and 3.3 assists last season. Dosunmu reached double figures in his final 15 games, including 27 points in a win at Michigan and 24 in a victory at Penn State.
SCOUTING REPORT
Sophomore Kofi Cockburn, a 7-foot- center, was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season after averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds. … Junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili took a big step back last season. After averaging 12.5 points as a freshman, that number dropped to 6.8 last season. … Illinois shot 30.9 percent from 3-point range last season, which ranked last in the Big Ten, but three additions to the lineup should lead to more efficiency from the perimeter. Adam Miller, a 6-3 guard, is the preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Meanwhile, two transfers who sat out last season should help out with the shooting as well: Austin Hutcherson, a 6-6 junior wing who averaged 20.0 points and shot 39.2 percent during the 2018-19 season at Division III Wesleyan (Conn.) University; and junior wing Jacob Grandison, who averaged 13.9 points and averaged more than two triples per game two seasons ago at Holy Cross. … Illinois also needs a bounce-back senior season from guard Trent Frazier, who shot 30.9 percent from beyond the arc in 2019-20.
