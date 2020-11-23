Feb. 6 | State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Feb. 27 | Kohl Center

COACH’S CORNER

Brad Underwood is 47-49 in three seasons with the Fighting Illini but is coming off a breakthrough campaign. Illinois went 21-10 overall last season and 13-7 in the Big Ten, one game out of a three-way tie for first place. Underwood’s team was picked to win the Big Ten this season in a preseason poll of beat writers from the conference. The Illini received 16 of 28 first-place votes.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

SCOUTING REPORT

Sophomore Kofi Cockburn, a 7-foot- center, was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season after averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds. … Junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili took a big step back last season. After averaging 12.5 points as a freshman, that number dropped to 6.8 last season. … Illinois shot 30.9 percent from 3-point range last season, which ranked last in the Big Ten, but three additions to the lineup should lead to more efficiency from the perimeter. Adam Miller, a 6-3 guard, is the preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Meanwhile, two transfers who sat out last season should help out with the shooting as well: Austin Hutcherson, a 6-6 junior wing who averaged 20.0 points and shot 39.2 percent during the 2018-19 season at Division III Wesleyan (Conn.) University; and junior wing Jacob Grandison, who averaged 13.9 points and averaged more than two triples per game two seasons ago at Holy Cross. … Illinois also needs a bounce-back senior season from guard Trent Frazier, who shot 30.9 percent from beyond the arc in 2019-20.