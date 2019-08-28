OCT. 19
AT MEMORIAL STADIUM
CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS
BOSS
The Fighting Illini are 9-27 under Lovie Smith, including 4-23 in Big Ten play. A 4-8 season in 2018 represented progress, but there’s a long way to go: Among Illinois’ defeats were blowouts against Penn State (63-24), Purdue (46-7), UW (49-20), Maryland (63-33) and Iowa (63-0). Still, athletic director Josh Whitman extended Smith’s contract by two years following the 2018 season. “We wanted to demonstrate firmly and strongly that this is a direction that we believe in,” Whitman said. “This is a person we believe in. This is a program that’s on the rise.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Reggie Corbin (right) rushed for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior, averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Corbin’s biggest game was a 213-yard effort against Minnesota. He led the nation in runs of 60-plus (five) and 70-plus yards (four). More good news for Corbin: Illinois returns four starters on the offensive line and the fifth spot, right guard, is expected to be filled by Alabama transfer Richie Petitbon.
BITS AND PIECES
Junior defensive end Bobby Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury in May in a swimming accident at his home in Florida. Roundtree had 12½ tackles for loss and 7½ sacks last season. … The offense improved after Smith brought in a new offensive coordinator, Rod Smith, prior to last season. There’s still work to be done in the passing game, and part of that includes finding the right quarterback. Sophomore M.J. Rivers II got experience last season. But there’s some intriguing young talent on the roster, including true freshman Isaiah Williams, a dual-threat option from St. Louis.
BURNING QUESTION
Can Smith fix the defense?
The Illini ranked 114th or worse in the four major defensive categories, including 127th in total defense at 508.3 yards per game. So Smith made a change and, instead of hiring a coordinator from the outside, decided he’d be in charge of the defense. “We have to be a lot better in so many areas,” Smith said. While the loss of Roundtree is a big one, Smith believes depth has become a strength after a few years of relying heavily on young players. “A lot of what happened to us is when you lose some of your front-line players, there’s too much of a drop,” Smith said. “We’re in a better position with that.”
THE NUMBER
12-55 | Illinois’ record in Big Ten play over the past eight seasons, a .179 winning percentage.