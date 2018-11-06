JAN. 23 | STATE FARM CENTER IN CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS
FEB. 18 | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Brad Underwood had a rocky debut season at Illinois, which went 14-18 overall and 4-14 in the Big Ten in 2017-18. Underwood had reached the NCAA tournament in his first four seasons as a head coach — three at Stephen F. Austin, one at Oklahoma State — but he inherited the mess left by John Groce in Champaign.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore guard Trent Frazier averaged 12.5 points last season. Frazier went 7 of 11 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 32 points in a 78-69 home loss to UW. “I think one of the hardest challenges is you have a freshman that has a lot of success, and you’re always curious as to how they’ll react to that,” Underwood said. “The one thing that Trent has done is accepted some of the things that he didn’t do well. He’s allowed us to coach him.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Point guard Te’Jon Lucas was one of four rotation players to leave the program with eligibility remaining. Lucas returned to his hometown and will sit out this season at UW-Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Leron Black left to pursue a professional career. Black led the Illini with 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season. … The Illini’s roster includes eight newcomers. Graduate transfer Adonis De La Rosa, a 7-foot center, averaged 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds at Kent State last season. … Illinois’ backcourt will be young but should be exciting with Frazier joined by true freshman Ayo Dosunmu, a Chicago native who is ranked No. 36 in the 2018 recruiting class by ESPN. … The Illini need part-time starters Kipper Nichols (10.0) and Aaron Jordan (7.9) to take on bigger roles.
THE NUMBER
47.2 | Field goal percentage for Illinois' opponents last season. The Illini ranked last in the Big Ten in that category.