Record: 9-5, 1-2 Big Ten
NET ranking: 35
All-Big Ten candidates: Freshman center Kofi Cockburn, above, (15.2 ppg, 9.6 rpg); sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu (15.8 ppg); Andres Feliz (11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
Big picture: Some thought this would be a breakthrough season for the Fighting Illini. It still could happen, but the roster is young and making the talent fit together has been a work in progress. Illinois hasn’t had a winning record in Big Ten play since the 2009-10 season and hasn’t been in the NCAA tournament since 2013. Will those droughts end this season?