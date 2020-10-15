ILLINOIS | OCT. 24 | CAMP RANDALL

BURNING QUESTION

Considering the key personnel losses on defense, senior quarterback Brandon Peters and Co. may have to light up the scoreboard in 2020. Peters had 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions while throwing for 1,884 yards season, but the transfer from Michigan completed only 55.4 percent of his passes. Led by Imatorbhebhe, junior Donny Navarro and Ricky Smalling, Peters has some options at wide receiver. The tight end combo of Daniel Barker and Luke Ford, a transfer from Georgia, also should provide a security blanket for Peters. And while Illinois has plenty of experience up front, it will have to find a way to replace workhorse running back Reggie Corbin. One option at tailback is Mike Epstein, who sustained a torn ACL in the 2019 opener against Akron.