Ian Connell, sr., Middleton

Coming off a 22-1 season and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament, he will try and help the Cardinals back to team state, where they were the second seed among eight teams and suffered a 4-3 loss to third-seeded Milwaukee Marquette in the semifinals in 2021. Connell won in straight sets in the first round at the individual state tournament a year ago before succumbing 6-2, 6-1 to top overall seed Martin Blagoev of Kenosha Indian Trail.

