Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She also ran anchor on the Spartans' 800 relay team that was 10th (1:48.29) and was on the 400 relay that placed 18th (:52.16).

Brie Eckerman, jr., Mauston — Eckerman was third in Division 2 in the 100 hurdles (:15.67) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (:46.71).

Amber Grosse, sr., Madison Edgewood — She was third in the 300 hurdles (:46.28) at the Division 2 state meet, the best showing of anyone returning this year. She was 10th in the 100 hurdles (:16.93) after finishing fourth in prelims (:15.89). Grosse also helped the Crusaders 800 relay win gold.

Stacy Kipkoskei, so., DeForest — She placed 20th in the prelims of the 300 hurdles (:49.15) at state, missing out on the finals. She was, however, fourth among the five freshmen in that event. Kipkoskei also was on the Norskies' 800 relay team that placed 22nd (1:51.64).

Anna Szepieniec, jr., DeForest — She won the 300 hurdles (:45.61) at last year's Division 1 state meet. Szepieniec also was runner-up in the triple jump (37 feet, 4 inches).