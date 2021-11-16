 Skip to main content
Huntley Williams, so., D, Monona Grove
Under first-year coach Brian Loeck, the Silver Eagles are somewhat of a dark horse in the Badger East Conference. Not the most experienced team, they could rely on their defense to muck up games rather than go shot-for-shot with opponents. Loeck tabbed Williams as the team’s key returner on defense, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he plays a key role in facilitating some offense, too.

