A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, august 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. John's catholic church in Spring green with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, august 28, 2023, at St. John's catholic church from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM and again on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass.