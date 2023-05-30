Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

by Andy Burish, Managing Director of The Burish Group at UBS

Last year, the classic 60/40 stocks-bonds portfolio recorded its worst performance in over 30 years.[1] It was inevitable. With the disinflationary period that began in the mid-1980s, the steep drop in interest rates that accompanied falling inflation spring-loaded bonds for a painful selloff when price pressures eventually revived.

As interest rates rose along with inflation, stock and bond prices moved in virtual lockstep, thus exacerbating—rather than mitigating—volatility.

At The Burish Group, we’ve long recognized the inherent limitations of the traditional 60/40 portfolio. But our concerns have always gone beyond the post-pandemic macroeconomic environment in which inflation stayed elevated, while money remained tight.

Rather, we view a portfolio consisting exclusively of publicly traded stocks and bonds as limiting potential returns without necessarily dampening downside volatility. That’s because the 60/40 concept excludes asset classes that tend to be less correlated to public stock and bond markets: alternative investments.

Constructing a broadly diversified portfolio with investments that are less correlated, yet provide solid return expectations, is patterned after what’s called the “Endowment Model,”[2] devised by the former chief investment officer of Yale University’s elite-performing $42 billion endowment.

Pension funds, endowments and foundations, which are managed by leading investment professionals, typically follow this model. Since 2001, state and local government pension funds have increased their allocation to alternative investments from 9% to 34% of assets, while decreasing exposure to the traditional mix of publicly traded stocks and bonds. More than three-quarters of those plans currently allocate at least 20% of their assets to alternatives, roughly double the level of 2001.[3]

A recent survey found that a majority of endowments and foundations plan to increase their allocations to alternative asset classes going forward.[4]

As a group, alternative investments include:

• Private equity. Investment pools that inject equity capital directly into companies that do not trade on public markets such as the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq fall into this category. The overwhelming majority of U.S. businesses — 98%, in fact — are private.

For investors, owning shares of a private company can be attractive for several reasons. Because non-public businesses are less visible, valuations are more likely to become detached from their prospects, potentially creating alpha, or excess returns relative to a benchmark. Many private businesses also benefit from the cost reductions and restructuring plans that the investment pools — often limited partnerships — help to construct. In addition, private companies face less burdensome regulation and benefit from not being beholden to shareholders for short-term results. That freedom allows management to focus on a long-term strategy rather than what looks good on a quarterly earnings report.[5]

Between 2005 and 2021 U.S. private equity outperformed U.S. public equity by more than five percentage points per year.[6]

• Private credit. These are loans from non-bank lenders made directly to private businesses, and which once issued, do not trade on public markets.

For investors, private credit offers potentially significant advantages over public debt. Terms generally are negotiated on a bilateral basis and provide important protections for lenders.[7] And due to what’s called the “illiquidity premium,” private credit usually generates yields that are higher than those available in the public debt markets. In effect, qualified investors in private credit accept some degree of illiquidity in exchange for more current income, and a potentially higher total return as well.[8]

Non-public companies have a host of reasons for not wanting to borrow from public markets. Such loans require paying an agency to rate its debts, supplying voluminous and ongoing amounts of paperwork to investment bankers, having the loan itself chopped up and syndicated, and then waiting long months if not years to have the loan approved. In effect, borrowing from the private market can be faster, and despite modestly higher interest rates, can be cheaper.

Importantly, the floating rate terms of many private credit offerings make the underlying value of the loans less vulnerable to rising interest rates, thus insulating investors from some of the volatility associated with fixed-rate bonds.[9]

• Private real estate. This asset class pools capital from private individuals (rather than public corporations) to invest in commercial real estate.

Unlike the publicly traded real estate securities which generally carry a high correlation to other public markets, especially stocks, private real estate is sometimes referred to as “real estate that acts like real estate.”[10] And with good reason, since the value of most properties — your privately owned home, for example — usually remains relatively stable, even during periods of economic distress. Yet because private equity is not subject to the minute-by-minute re-pricings based on news flow, it tends to be less volatile than public real estate and thus a potentially better performer on a risk-adjusted basis.

Income streams from private real estate tend to be less stable than bonds, but more stable than corporate dividends, making the asset class something of a hybrid of fixed-income and equities. As with its public counterpart, private real estate is intended to function as a hedge against mild-to-moderate inflation.[11]

Private markets can offer a more attractive risk-return trade-off [12]

• Hedge funds. Investment portfolios that enjoy the flexibility to own stocks that look timely and to bet against those that don’t, are called hedge funds. The freedom to move in both directions — and to make highly concentrated allocations to industry groups — makes hedge funds more likely to generate uncorrelated returns, especially during market selloffs.

For example, despite a slightly negative total return in 2022, the average hedge fund strongly outperformed the S&P 500 Index of large-capitalization U.S. stocks.[13]

At The Burish Group, alternative investments are an area of skill and differentiation, and our clients have access to each asset class within the alternative universe. Adding alternative investments to a portfolio of publicly traded stocks and bonds could be especially appropriate for a post-COVID economy that looks to have staying power. Despite occasional signs that cost pressures might be easing slightly, the road to sharply lower inflation and bond yields could be longer and bumpier than many investors expect.

Demographic changes, a shortage of labor in the services sector, the transition to cleaner energy sources, the war in Ukraine, and the need to secure supply chains to meet national security requirements will likely continue to exert upward pressure on consumer prices. In that environment — one vastly different from the four pre-COVID decades — holding a mix of less correlated assets may be a key objective.

It’s important to recognize that alternative investments come with certain drawbacks, including a relative reduction in liquidity. The so-called illiquidity premium — some private-market investments have five- to 10-year holding periods — helps to explain the strong longer-term performance of non-public markets, which tend to be more even-keeled compared to their often jittery public counterparts. In effect, qualified individuals give up some ability to immediately access certain investments in return for the probability of better returns.

At The Burish Group at UBS, we have decades of experience in evaluating opportunities in alternative markets. We carefully tailor the blend of public and private investments to the unique liquidity requirements, income needs, total return objectives, and risk tolerance of each client.

Constructing a broadly diversified portfolio that fits the new economy of the 2020s starts with us listening to what you want — and paying close attention to what you need.

Andrew Burish is a Financial Advisor and Managing Director at UBS: UBS Financial Services Inc., 8020 Excelsior Drive, Madison, WI and can be reached at 608-831-4282 or Andrew.burish@ubs.com.

