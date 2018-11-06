NOV. 17 | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Ron Cottrell, the sixth-longest tenured coach in Division I, is 475-389 in 27 seasons at Houston Baptist. The Huskies were an NAIA power under Cottrell until the program made a transition to the NCAA ranks in 2008. A former assistant under Nolan Richardson at Arkansas, Cottrell favors an up-tempo offense and pressure defense. The Huskies ranked 14th nationally in adjusted tempo last season, though they struggled to a 6-25 overall record that included a 2-16 mark in the Southland Conference.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior Josh Ibarra, a 6-foot-11 center, received a medical redshirt after being limited to nine games last season due to a foot injury. Ibarra averaged 17.9 points and 11.3 rebounds in eight games before getting injured early in a loss at Texas-San Antonio. He earned second-team All-Southland honors in 2016-17 after averaging 12.0 points and 7.2 rebounds. He enters his fifth season at Houston Baptist with 909 points and 634 rebounds in his career.
SCOUTING REPORT
In addition to Ibarra, the Huskies return three other players who averaged double digits in scoring last season: sophomore guard Ian Dubose (12.5), junior guard Jalen Gates (11.5) and fifth-year senior guard Braxton Bonds (10.3). Bonds began his career at Tennessee. … The roster took a major hit when forward David Caraher decided to transfer to St. John’s. Caraher was named the Southland Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds last season.