Three coaches outside the Big Ten Conference who might get a pink slip if they don’t have a successful 2019 season:
Clay Helton (above), USC: The Trojans began last season No. 15 in the country but finished 5-7, their first losing campaign in 18 years.
Randy Edsall, UConn: Edsall had a good run in Storrs from 2000-2010. His second stint with the Huskies isn’t going as well. UConn is 4-20 in two seasons under Edsall and allowed an astounding 617.4 yards and 50.4 points per game en route to a 1-11 campaign in 2018.
Tony Sanchez, UNLV: The Rebels have only had one winning season since 2000, so cut Sanchez some slack. Still, the program is 16-32 in four seasons under the man it hired from the high school ranks.