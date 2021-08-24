HOT HITTERS

Along with a matchup of two of the NL's best teams over the last few weeks, the series also features two of the league's two hottest hitters in Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto and Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (above).
Votto is batting .317 with 17 home runs and a 1.187 OPS in 34 games since the All-Star Break and though he's cooled off slightly over the last week, going 6-for-28 over Cincinnati's last eight games, he has still reached base at least once in each of those contests.
In his career, Votto is batting .293 with 40 home runs and 124 RBIs against Brewers pitchers, and .318 with 21 home runs, 61 RBIs and a 1.000 OPS in 99 games at American Family Field.
He hasn't had as much success this season, batting just .182 (8-for-44) with a double and two home runs in 13 games including a slash line of .250/.400/.417 with a home run, four RBIs and an .817 OPS in seven games in Milwaukee.
Yelich has taken a little longer to get going in 2021 but is batting .356 (16-for-45) over his last 11 games with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs. Since coming to the Brewers ahead of the 2018 season, Yelich is batting .309 against Reds pitchers with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs.
Like Votto, those numbers have dipped a bit this season (.222, 2 HR, 7 RBIs) but he did go 4-for-13 with a home run and three RBIs during Milwaukee's three-game sweep of the Reds last month.