Today's Birthday (06/27/19). Get physical with your work, health and fitness this year. Disciplined collaboration leads to powerful results. A personal breakthrough this summer leads to a fork in the path with a partner. Romantic partnership sparks anew next winter, before a self-image reorientation. Practice healthy actions you love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- 7 -- Take advantage of windfall apples. Ignore rumors or gossip. Focus to gather in a nice harvest. Tend your garden, and sidestep distractions. Hold your temper.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- 7 -- Consider consequences before leaping into action or saying something you might later regret. Minimize risk. You're making a good impression. A surprising development merits thought.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- 6 -- Slow down. Temporary confusion could lead you into a costly mistake. Dreams show you the right path. Consider things from a higher perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- 7 -- Huddle with your team. Don't force an issue or risk breakage. Help others see the big picture. Play your part. Go for distance, not speed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- 8 -- Focus on a professional challenge. Prepare your presentation before going public. Misunderstandings abound; clarify as you go. A sudden move changes the game.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- 7 -- Passions are in high gear. Look before you leap. Slow to avoid sparking someone with a short fuse. Stay flexible, and roll with the tide.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- 8 -- Resist the temptation to throw your money around. Stick to your financial plan. Clean up to discover valuable resources you didn't know you had.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- 7 -- Stay objective in a tense situation with your partner. Save time and upset by compromising. Change direction intuitively. A creative spark can ignite.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- 8 -- Plan thoroughly before implementation. Prioritize your own health and wellness. Maintain practices and routines as long as you can. Balance activity with rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- 7 -- Passions could heat up. Avoid provoking your partner's sensitivities. When in doubt, listen to your heart. Keep harsh words to yourself. Let your love lead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- 8 -- A difference in priorities could arise at home. Work out misunderstandings immediately, or they could grow. Family matters require attention. Avoid risky propositions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- 7 -- Research and study facts and data. Ignore rumors or gossip. Keep your tone respectful. You won't agree with everyone. Stay objective. Monitor the news closely.