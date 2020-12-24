Hon./Rev. Everett Mitchell, Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church

The Courage of Christmas
My 8-year-old son and I were talking about Christmas and the story of baby Jesus. While explaining all the different ways that the baby Jesus inspired people, he had a confused look on his face. I stopped and asked him, "What's wrong? Are you confused by the story?" He said, "I am not confused but I wonder how can a baby inspire people when a baby needs so much help and attention when a baby is first born?" His question made me re-examine the story of Jesus' birth through the lens of those who supported Jesus' ministry. I discovered that the Christmas story involves the courageous acts of everyday people who chose to be inspired by God's action of engaging justice and love. For example, Mary harnessed a conversation with the angel to affirm her own internal self-worth and was willing to embrace a new narrative that focused on who the woman people will call her, "from now on." Joseph represented the courage to live with a blended family. Joseph could have rejected Jesus and Mary. But, as the angel instructed, he embraced a child and protected him. The Wise Men followed the star but chose to raise a question that put fear in the hearts of the Chief Priests and Herod. But, the Wise Men chose to ignore Herod's request to reveal Jesus' location. They chose another way home. Or, even the courage of shepherds living in the fields, who heard a chorus of singing reminding the community about God.
These are important stories because in a season of uncertainty, the Christmas story is a reminder that the gifts God gives to us still require a collection of community and voices in order to ensure those little promises reach their destiny. Maybe the next civil rights leader is living in a blended family with a bonus mom and a dad. Maybe the next astronaut is somewhere gazing at the stars, listening for the voice of the universe. Maybe the next Supreme Court Justice is asking questions of teachers, family and church members in a way that makes everyone nervous. Or maybe the first female president is redefining her destiny as we speak. Justice requires more than belief. Justice requires the pieces of everyday courage to be put together so that the Kingdom of God emerges. Jesus is a big piece, but as my son pointed out, even Jesus needed the courage of others to reach his throne.