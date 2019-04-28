Eastern Section
Sun Prairie 15, Poynette 8
The Red Birds came back from a 6-0 deficit in the third inning to eventually get the lead in the seventh inning, and hold on for the win.
Tony Butler went 4-for-6 at the plate for Sun Prairie for five RBIs and a double. Randy Molina doubled twice and Brian Hoddinott doubled for the victorious Red Birds.
Nate Hoffman got the win on the mound, and added two RBIs at the plate.
Portage 11, Columbus 0 (7)
Kalen Mace went 3-for-4, finishing a home run shy of the cycle, with four RBIs and struck out 17 and gave up one walk and one hit in six scoreless innings as the host Skeeters (1-0) cruised past the Crawdads.
Jeremy Johanski gave up seven earned runs on seven hits and six walks with three strikeouts in five innings to get the loss for Columbus (0-1).
Ty Miller added a pair of hits, including a double, for Portage.
Northern Section
Ashton 4, Mazomanie 1
The A's got the win behind the pitching tandem of Shane Adler and Derek Rothwell, who combined to strike out 13 batters and give up two hits.
Chris Miller and Zach Shipley singled twice for Ashton, and Jake Doyle doubled for the Mustangs.
Reedsburg 10, Plain 1
Kris Rosholt led the Pirates with three hits, including a double and a home run, and also got the win on the mound for host Reedsburg. Former Reedsburg high school star Chad Mazur homered for the Pirates.
Western Section
Hollandale 9, Argyle 5
Alex Schauff doubled twice for two RBIs to pace the Rockies, who made the most of Argyle's seven errors to win, despite having less hits.
Nick Pierick struck out nine for Hollandale, and Jake Dirth and Michael Schlimgen each added two RBIs for the Rockies.