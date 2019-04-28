SUN PRAIRIE HTL 15, POYNETTE HTL 8
Sun Prairie HTL;002;020;542;-;15;15;0
Poynette HTL;240;000;020;-;8;12;1
Pitchers — (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Butler (2-1-2-3-3), Hoffman (5-5-0-1-5), Hoddinott (2-6-6-2-1), Knuteson (1-2-2-1-0), Marbrey (6.2-8-4-8-5).
Leading Hitters — Sun Prairie HTL: Butler 4x6, Molina 3x5, Hoffman 2x6, Hoddinott 3x4. 2B — Butler, Molina2, Hoddinott. Poynette HTL: Knuteson 3x5, Da. Tomlinson 2x5, Dy. Tomlinson 3x4, 2B — Ryan.
PORTAGE HTL 11, COLUMBUS HTL 0
Columbus HTL;000;000;000;-;0;1;4
Portage HTL;202;007;000;-;11;9;3
Pitchers — (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Johanski (L; 5-7-7-6-3), Stevens (1-2-1-1-2), Mace (W; 6-1-0-1-17), Chappell (1-0-0-1-3).
Leading Hitters — Portage HTL: Mace 3x4, Miller 2x3, 2B — Mace, Miller. 3B — Mace.
ASHTON HTL 4, MAZOMANIE HTL 1
Mazomanie HTL;000;100;000;-;1;2;1
Ashton HTL;120;000;010;-;4;10;1
Pitchers — (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Pustina (7.1-9-2-1-9), Parma (2.2-0-0-2-3), Adler (3-1-0-1-3), Rothwell (6-1-1-3-10).
Leading Hitters — Mazomanie HTL: 2B — Doyle. Ashton HTL: Miller 2x4, Shipley 2x4, Adler 2x4.
REEDSBURG HTL 10, PLAIN HTL 1
Plain HTL;000;100;000;-;1;6;4
Reedsburg HTL;100;002;160;-;10;10;0
Pitchers — (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Cady (8-10-8-4-4), Rosholt (6-5-1-4-9), Mueller (3-1-0-2-3).
Leading Hitters — Plain HTL: Nonn 2x4. 2B — Nonn. Reedsburg HTL: Rosholt 3x4, Baker 2x4, Naquin 2x4, 2B — Rosholt. HR — Rosholt, Mazur.
HOLLANDALE HTL 9, ARGYLE HTL 5
Argyle HTL;100;002;011;-;5;12;7
Hollandale HTL;420;101;010;-;9;9;2
Pitchers — (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Ploessl (1-0-0-0-0), Rieder (2.1-5-3-3-2), Erickson (4.2-4-0-2-0), Pierick (7-6-2-4-9), Thompson (2-6-2-0-3).
Leading Hitters — Argyle HTL: Schwitz 2x5, Malcook 2x3, Nafzger 3x5, Ploessl 2x4. Hollandale HTL: Rear 3x5, Schauff 2x3, 2B — Rear, Schauff2.