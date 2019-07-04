Poynette scored nine runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a tie and rally for a 13-4 victory over visiting Cottage Grove in a Home Talent League Eastern Section amateur baseball game Thursday afternoon.
Every starter in Poynette’s lineup had multiple hits. Kory Ryan led with three RBIs and while Cody Matush and Steve Lieterman each had two RBIs for Poynette (6-3), which recorded 18 hits against Cottage Grove (3-5).
Sun Prairie 12, Portage 2
Randy Molina’s solo homer in the first inning gave Sun Prairie an early edge over host Portage.
Jack Maastricht went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and four RBIs. His two-run homer in the seventh made it 12-2.
WESTERN SECTION
Shullsburg/Benton 4, West Middleton 3
Tommy Behrens scored the winning run on a single by Justin Crotty and a fielding error by West Middleton, as host Shullsberg/Benton defeated West Middleton.
Wiota 10, Dodgeville 5
Brad Solberg cleared the bases with a double in the seventh to propel Wiota to victory over visiting Dodgeville. Jeff Solberg pitched a complete game, giving up four earned runs and four strikeouts.
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 8, Hollandale 7
Bryce Hopwood pitched seven innings, giving up six hits, one earned run and three strikeouts, as host Pine Bluff defeated Hollandale.
Argyle 7, Oregon 5
Bryan Ritschchard batted in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, scoring Tyler Henneman as visiting Argyle defeated Oregon.
SOUTHEAST SECTION
Stoughton 17, McFarland 5
Erick Sperloen struck out five and gave up 10 hits and three earned runs over seven innings to lead host Stoughton past McFarland. Chris Lund was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles for the winners.
Cambridge 15, Lake Mills 5
Colton Ehrke scored on Jared Horton’s double to give Cambridge the lead in the first inning over host Lake Mills. Ehrke also pitched two innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Jarles Berg had a home run for Cambridge.
NORTHERN SECTION
Ashton 7, Waunakee 3
Derek Prohaski had a two-run homer in the third and Shane Adler had a solo homer in the ninth as Ashton defeated host Waunakee. Derek Rothwell pitched seven innings and struck out 11 batters for the winners.
Reedsburg 5, Cazenovia 3
Steve Gavin had three doubles among his four hits as host Reedsburg defeated Cazenovia. Jordan Bill was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a double for the winners.