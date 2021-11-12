 Skip to main content
HOME SWEET HOME

20211001_12_UW_Minn_0785_AJA-10012021212806

Spectators look on as Wisconsin takes on Minnesota in the first set of a match at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Badgers will close the conference season with five of six matches at home after a stretch with six of eight matches on the road. That could bode well for the Badgers, who are riding a 30-match home winning streak that began Nov. 9, 2018, with a five-set victory over Purdue. The conference winning streak is at 23 matches. The last visitor to win at the Field House was Michigan.

“We’ve been on the road for so much of the last few weeks,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “We look forward to being back in here and hearing the fans. We’re going to need them down the stretch.”

Sheffield knows his team can use all the home crowd inspiration it can get against a Purdue team that dominated their match less than two weeks ago in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Badgers will face another tough home challenge from Nebraska on Nov. 26. The Cornhuskers are tied for second place with Minnesota, one game back. UW’s only remaining road match is at Minnesota.

