Holmen (4-4) at Reedsburg (7-1)

Reedsburg's Trey Schinker1

Reedsburg senior Trey Schinker makes a leaping catch over Baraboo's Luke Vittengl during a Mississippi Valley Conference game on Sept. 30.

The Beavers' shot at a Mississippi Valley Conference crown is still alive after they cruised past Tomah 41-14 last week. Devin Judd ran for 204 yards and three scores as Reedsburg churned out 327 yards on the ground. To force a share at the top of the league, Reedsburg will need some help and must get past a game Holmen team that's turned its season around. After dropping their first three games, the Vikings have won four of their last five to clinch a playoff spot following a 17-14 win over La Crosse Logan last week. Holmen shut out the Rangers over the final three-plus quarters and tallied 267 yards with both scores on the ground.

