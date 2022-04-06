 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holly Lowenberg, jr., P, Poynette

Holly Lowenberg

Poynette pitcher Holly Lowenberg delivers to the plate during the top of the third inning of the Pumas' 5-0 win over Columbus on June 16, 2021, in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals.

Coming off a year that saw her post a 0.57 ERA with 171 strikeouts and only 11 walks, she might very well end up as the top pitcher in the state this season for the Pumas, one of the premier programs in the state over the last three decades. Winners of five state titles, their most recent came in 2018 and 2019. 

