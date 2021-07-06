The four-team tournament was supposed to launch in 2020 but was a casualty of the pandemic limiting nonconference play. The 2021 edition will have Bowling Green, Providence and Yale join the Badgers in the first hockey played at the 3-year-old Milwaukee Bucks home. Semifinal pairings haven't been confirmed, but Bowling Green's schedule has the Falcons playing Providence, leaving UW to play Yale. The Badgers played the Bulldogs in the Badger Hockey Showdown, a Holiday Face-Off predecessor, in 1991, 1998, 2004 and 2010.