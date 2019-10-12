Entering the 2019 NFL Draft, the Packers knew they needed help at tight end — especially considering how valuable the position is in LaFleur’s offense. And the college tight end they coveted was Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson (above), because he fit the profile for a tight end in LaFleur’s offense: He could block, catch the football and make big plays.
The Packers wound up with two first-round picks choosing Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary at No. 12 and Maryland safety Darnell Savage at No. 21. But listening to LaFleur — and Pettine, who now must defend against Hockenson — it’s hard to imagine the Packers would have passed on Hockenson and still taken Gary had they both been on the board.
The Lions prevented such a decision, of course, picking Hockenson eighth overall.
“I think he's a complete football player,” LaFleur said of Hockenson. “We did a lot of studying of him coming out in the draft. He's great in both the run and the pass. And anytime you've got a guy that's a complete tight end like that, it certainly is a big challenge for our defense.”
It certainly is. Hockenson comes into the game having caught 11 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in just four games, and his versatility is what will pose the greatest issues for the Packers defense.
“He was a guy who was highly regarded coming out — and he’s been as advertised,” Pettine said. “He’s that unique blend of, this guy can play tight end, he can block, but he can also essentially take the role of a wideout. That’s one thing we’ve got to make sure we’re always aware of where he is and stay on top of him because he’s a guy that has certainly made some big plays for them.”