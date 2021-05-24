HIURA'S RETURN

According to a report by Robert Murray of Fansided.com, Keston Hiura will be recalled in time for the series opener Monday night, when the Brewers will go up against Padres left-hander Blake Snell.

Milwaukee optioned Hiura at the beginning of May, hoping that a few days to clear his head followed by a brief stint in the low-pressure environment of Class AAA Nashville would help the young slugger shake off a season-opening slump (.152/.247/.266, 1 HR, 5 RBIs, .513 OPS).

After spending a few days back home in California where he was able to be with his mother as she underwent chemotherapy treatment, he joined the Sounds on May 13 and has been raking ever since.

In nine games, Hiura batted .438/.526/.906 with three home runs, seven RBIs and a 1.433 OPS — the kind of production that makes up for his propensity to strikeout (which he did 13 times in 38 plate appearances) as well as help jumpstart an offense still mired in an overall funk.

"The time off helped," Counsell said last week. "It's great to see he's off to a good start. I think that builds confidence and reinforces the belief in what he's doing. That's always a good thing."