WIAA state boys tennis: First time's the charm for Madison West sophomore singles standout Ethan Yu

Out of all the players Madison West boys tennis coach John Braxler has coached during his career, he says sophomore Ethan Yu spends more time on the court than any of them.
And while practice might not make perfect, it helps. A whole lot.
Yu, 16-1 on the season, has earned the No. 5 seeding for the WIAA Division 1 individual state boys tennis tournament, which begins Thursday at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.
Yu has drawn a first-round bye and will meet either Kenosha Indian Trail freshman Kristian Blagoev (27-1) or Milwaukee Marquette sophomore Graham Kunick (17-9) in his opening match.
“It definitely is a lot easier than I expected it to be,” Yu said of his first season of high school tennis. The 2020 season, his freshman year, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only player who has beaten Yu this season is Brookfield East sophomore Sam Klein, who earned the No. 4 seeding with a 25-1 record. Klein beat Yu 7-6 (5) 6-2 on May 8. If both Yu and Klein win their first two matches, they would meet on Friday in a quarterfinal match.
Ethan’s father, Menggang Yu, a self-taught tennis player, introduced Ethan to the basics of the game when he was 4 years old. Ethan caught on quickly, taking formal lessons at Hitters SportsPlex a few years later, and was playing competitive matches by the age of 9.
All those years of experience paid off when Yu finally got to take the court in a West uniform this spring.
“My team has definitely been the best part” of playing for West, Yu said. “I’ve never really played tennis with other people cheering for me and stuff.”
Prior to the 2021 season, Braxler knew he had a talented young player in his program. But he admits surprise with how quickly Yu adjusted to playing No. 1 singles at the varsity level.
“I suspected it might be able to happen.” Braxler said of Yu’s success. “I talked to the guys at Hitters, and they were guessing top 16 (in the state) initially.
“But as the season went on, I got to find out that he is actually probably top eight (in the state) this year,” Braxler said beford the state singles seedings came out.
Despite his success, Yu realizes he’s only a sophomore and has plenty of room for growth — particularly in the mental approach to each match and even each point.
“I feel like when I play tennis, I just hit the ball,” Yu said, “(but) I feel like some people think 10 steps ahead.”
Yu brought up how professional tennis star Roger Federer warms up. While the players he warms up with hit the ball nearly as hard as him, they usually don’t beat Federer in the match. Yu believes that’s because Federer instinctively knows the right play to make in any given situation.
As Yu prepares for his first WIAA state tournament, his focus is on refining the mental aspects of his game so he can keep building into the future.
Yu eventually wants to attend an Ivy League school to study for a career in one of the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). No matter what his future holds, Yu believes tennis will remain a big part of his life.