 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA state boys tennis: First time's the charm for Madison West sophomore singles standout Ethan Yu
0 Comments
WIAA STATE BOYS TENNIS

WIAA state boys tennis: First time's the charm for Madison West sophomore singles standout Ethan Yu

  • 0
WIAA boys tennis photo: Madison West's Ethan Yu

Madison West’s Ethan Yu prepares to serve during his semifinal match against Madison LaFollette’s Tyger Yang during the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial sectional on June 9 at Quann Park.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Out of all the players Madison West boys tennis coach John Braxler has coached during his career, he says sophomore Ethan Yu spends more time on the court than any of them.

And while practice might not make perfect, it helps. A whole lot.

Yu, 16-1 on the season, has earned the No. 5 seeding for the WIAA Division 1 individual state boys tennis tournament, which begins Thursday at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.

Yu has drawn a first-round bye and will meet either Kenosha Indian Trail freshman Kristian Blagoev (27-1) or Milwaukee Marquette sophomore Graham Kunick (17-9) in his opening match.

“It definitely is a lot easier than I expected it to be,” Yu said of his first season of high school tennis. The 2020 season, his freshman year, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only player who has beaten Yu this season is Brookfield East sophomore Sam Klein, who earned the No. 4 seeding with a 25-1 record. Klein beat Yu 7-6 (5) 6-2 on May 8. If both Yu and Klein win their first two matches, they would meet on Friday in a quarterfinal match.

Ethan’s father, Menggang Yu, a self-taught tennis player, introduced Ethan to the basics of the game when he was 4 years old. Ethan caught on quickly, taking formal lessons at Hitters SportsPlex a few years later, and was playing competitive matches by the age of 9.

All those years of experience paid off when Yu finally got to take the court in a West uniform this spring.

“My team has definitely been the best part” of playing for West, Yu said. “I’ve never really played tennis with other people cheering for me and stuff.”

Prior to the 2021 season, Braxler knew he had a talented young player in his program. But he admits surprise with how quickly Yu adjusted to playing No. 1 singles at the varsity level.

“I suspected it might be able to happen.” Braxler said of Yu’s success. “I talked to the guys at Hitters, and they were guessing top 16 (in the state) initially.

“But as the season went on, I got to find out that he is actually probably top eight (in the state) this year,” Braxler said beford the state singles seedings came out.

Despite his success, Yu realizes he’s only a sophomore and has plenty of room for growth — particularly in the mental approach to each match and even each point.

“I feel like when I play tennis, I just hit the ball,” Yu said, “(but) I feel like some people think 10 steps ahead.”

Yu brought up how professional tennis star Roger Federer warms up. While the players he warms up with hit the ball nearly as hard as him, they usually don’t beat Federer in the match. Yu believes that’s because Federer instinctively knows the right play to make in any given situation.

As Yu prepares for his first WIAA state tournament, his focus is on refining the mental aspects of his game so he can keep building into the future.

Yu eventually wants to attend an Ivy League school to study for a career in one of the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). No matter what his future holds, Yu believes tennis will remain a big part of his life.

WIAA STATE BOYS TENNIS | AREA QUALIFIERS

WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday-Saturday

(Note: x-Additional qualifier as selected by WIAA)

DIVISION 1

At Menard Tennis Center, Eau Claire

Singles

Seedings: 1, Martin Blagoev, Kenosha Indian Trail; 2, Zifferblatt, West De Pere; 3, Viste, Wauwatosa East; 4, Klein, Brookfield East; 5, Yu, Madison West; 6, Haws, Cedarburg; 7, Lindwall, Monona Grove; 8, Nelson, Waunakee; 9, Kubiak, Neenah; 10, Dunsirn, Neenah; 11, Knutson, Brookfield East; 12, Heinemann, Middleton; 13, White, Milwaukee Marquette; 14, Gross, Hudson; 15, Schneider, Whitefish Bay; 16, x-Corwin, Brookfield East.

Area qualifiers’ opening matches

Ian Connell, jr., Middleton (22-1) vs. James Rohrs, sr., Appleton North (19-6)

x-Jonathan Kim, so., Middleton (27-1), vs. x-Jace Gilbertson, sr., Menomonie (19-8)

Tyler Nelson, jr., Waunakee (15-3), bye

Gokul Kamath, fr., Madison Memorial (10-8), vs. x-Steven Benoy, sr., Stoughton (10-10)

Tyger Yang, sr., Madison La Follette (10-5), vs. x-Logan Haferman, so., Appleton West (9-6)

Dylan Geske, jr., Watertown (19-1) vs, x-Conner Kryscio, jr., Menomonee Falls (15-12)

Ethan Yu, so., Madison West (16-1), bye

Koji Heinemann, fr., Middleton (23-4), vs. Evan Birkholz, fr., Eau Claire Memorial (17-7)

Juan Gallego, so., Madison Memorial (13-3), vs. Surya Arvind, fr., Brookfield Central (25-8)

Chase Lindwall, jr., Monona Grove (16-4), bye

Doubles

Seedings: 1, Kredell/Tiahnybik, Hartland Arrowhead; 2, Irwin/Scullen, Brookfield East; 3, Steckart/Zakowski, Green Bay Notre Dame; 4, Johnstone/Fisher, Brookfield East; 5, Delasanta/Wind, Sheboygan North; 6, Sprinkmann/Weber, Mequon Homestead; 7, Marshall/Marshall, Milwaukee Marquette; 8, Mirsberger/Arvind, Brookfield Central; 9, Kendler/Francken, Brookfield East; 10, Brandel/Deubel, Hartland Arrowhead; 11, Moss/Saleh, Neenah; 12, LaBelle/LaBelle, Mukwonago; 13, Loftus/Baeckman, Germantown; 14, Baldwin/Vilwock, Sun Prairie; 15, Mathur/Frey, Madison Memorial; 16, Anderson/Newberg, Manitowoc.

Area qualifers’ opening matches

x-Max Dugan, so., and Hayden Schreier, jr., Stoughton (15-4), vs. Ryan Hayes, sr., and Tommy Peterson, sr., Eau Claire Memorial (17-7)

Henry Walsh, sr., and Lance Nelson, sr., Monona Grove (5-3), vs. Joe Tarkowski, jr., and Andy Li, sr., Muskego (8-13).

Erik Spence, sr., and Kyle Helmenstine, jr., Sun Prairie (22-6), vs. x-Chase Podurgiel, sr., and Tony Nguyen, jr., Onalaska (8-4).

x-Anders Clark, sr., and Jacob Mandelbrot, jr., Middleton (19-6), vs. Andrew LaBelle, jr., and Ryan LaBelle, jr., Mukwonago (25-3).

Joey Herrmann, sr., and Joey Kaji, fr., Madison West (9-11), vs. Jacob Baldwin, jr., and Nikko Vilwock, Sun Prairie (8-0).

Sanjay Mathur, jr., and Spencer Frey, sr., Madison Memorial (14-3), vs. Cameron Holahan, jr., and Mason Wolf, sr., Oconomowoc (8-5).

Kieran Gopal, jr., and Gene Kim, sr., Middleton (14-7) vs. Theodore Kotchen, sr., and Henry Werner, jr., Neenah (23-4).

DIVISION 2

At Sports Core, Kohler

Singles

Seedings: 1, Alex Sviatoslavsky, Madison Edgewood; 2, Adrian Yin, Brookfield Academy; 3, Max Watchmaker, University School of Milwaukee; 4, Andrew Larson, Milwaukee Pius XI; 5, Teddy Wong, Whitefish Bay Dominican; 6, Dayne Lindow, East Troy; 7, Jack Hehli, West Salem; 8, Taytem Mathews, Brookfield Academy

Area qualifiers’ opening matches

Alex Sviatoslavsky, sr., Madison Edgewood (22-0), bye

Judd Guse, jr., Watertown Luther Prep (9-12), vs. Jacob Anderson, sr., Edgerton (8-5)

Doubles

Seedings: 1, Buchholdt/Gogineni, Brookfield Academy; 2, Bechthold/Shara, University School of Milwaukee; 3, Korb/Carson, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 4, Houselander/Witt, New Berlin Eisenhower; 5, Birzynski/Bunzel, Milwaukee Pius XI; 6, Kovalcit/Shenaffi, Shorewood; 7, Butler/Capelli, La Crosse Aquinas; 8, McGuire/McGuire, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.

Area qualifers’ opening matches

Sam Katerov, sr., and Austin Buchner, sr., Madison Edgewood (13-9), vs. Ethan Campbell, sr., and Charlie Staner, sr., Neenah St. Mary

x-Matthew Koelpin, jr., and Johannes Bourman, jr., Watertown Luther Prep (8-2), vs. Reed Birzynski, sr., and James Bunzel, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI (10-5).

Charlie Frehner, jr., and Aaron Roidt, jr., Monroe (9-6), vs. Jack Ives, sr., and Ryan Chmelik, sr., Altoona (14-5).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Joe Biden discuss his meeting with Russia's Putin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics