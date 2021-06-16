WIAA state boys tennis: First time's the charm for Madison West sophomore singles standout Ethan Yu

All those years of experience paid off when Yu finally got to take the court in a West uniform this spring.

“My team has definitely been the best part” of playing for West, Yu said. “I’ve never really played tennis with other people cheering for me and stuff.”

Prior to the 2021 season, Braxler knew he had a talented young player in his program. But he admits surprise with how quickly Yu adjusted to playing No. 1 singles at the varsity level.

“I suspected it might be able to happen.” Braxler said of Yu’s success. “I talked to the guys at Hitters, and they were guessing top 16 (in the state) initially.

“But as the season went on, I got to find out that he is actually probably top eight (in the state) this year,” Braxler said beford the state singles seedings came out.

Despite his success, Yu realizes he’s only a sophomore and has plenty of room for growth — particularly in the mental approach to each match and even each point.

“I feel like when I play tennis, I just hit the ball,” Yu said, “(but) I feel like some people think 10 steps ahead.”