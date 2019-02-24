The Verona boys hockey team will take on Eau Claire North at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinal round of this year’s WIAA state boys hockey tournament at the Alliant Energy Center.
The Wildcats (17-5-2) drew the No. 4 seeding in the eight-team state tournament field, and the Huskies (18-9-1) were seeded fifth. In the season’s final WisconsinPrepHockey.net rankings, Verona was No. 6 and Eau Claire North was No. 9.
Coach Joel Marshall’s Verona team made it to the state semifinals last year before losing to Hudson, and the Wildcats are making their eighth overall state trip (including the 2014 state championship). North last made it to state in 2006 and is making its fourth state trip, in search of its first state tournament victory.
Junior forward Mack Keryluk leads the Wildcats with 40 goals and 39 assists for 79 points, and junior forward Cale Rufenacht has 19 goals and 30 assists for 49 points.
North is led by senior forward Sam Stange, with 36 goals and 40 assists for 76 points. Junior Zach Urdahl has 45 goals and 25 assists for 70 points.
State second-ranked University School of Milwaukee (25-2-0) earned the No. 1 seeding, and will meet the eighth-seeded Onalaska co-op (25-3-0) at 10 a.m. Thursday in the first quarterfinal of the day. Second-seeded Wausau West (22-3-1) will meet the seventh-seeded Waukesha North co-op (16-8-3) at 4 p.m., and the third-seeded Neenah co-op (22-3-2) will meet sixth-seeded Hudson (17-10-1) at 6:30 p.m.
In the final state rankings (released on Feb. 11), University School was ranked second, Wausau West third, Neenah seventh and Onalaska eighth. Hudson earned honorable mention and Waukesha North was unranked.
The tournament will continue with semifinals at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Alliant Energy Center
(Seedings in parentheses)
Thursday’s quarterfinals
10 a.m.: (1) University School of Milwaukee (25-2-0) vs. (8) Onalaska co-op (25-3-0)
12:30 p.m.: (4) Verona (17-5-2) vs. (5) Eau Claire North (18-9-1)
4 p.m.: (2) Wausau West (23-3-1) vs. (7) Waukesha North co-op (16-8-3)
6:30 p.m.: (3) Neenah co-op (22-3-2) vs. (6) Hudson (17-10-1)
Friday’s semifinals
4 p.m.: Thursday’s early winners meet
6:30 p.m.: Thursday’s late winners meet
Saturday’s final
2:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet