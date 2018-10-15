When Verona boys soccer coach Chris Handrick looks back at the Wildcats’ 2017 season-ending loss to Middleton, he tries to find the bright side.
“It depends on how you look at it,” Handrick said. “The score read 5-0.”
But the future was unwritten. And this year, the Wildcats — two-time all-Big Eight Conference defender Sam Lynch — do not intend to tell the same story.
With only two seniors among their starting 11, the Wildcats finished the regular season at 12-2-3, including an unbeaten run through a conference that had four or five teams ranked in the state's Top Ten.
They received the top overall seeding in the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional, with powerhouses Wales Kettle Moraine (also a Top Ten team) and Madison West assigned the No. 2 and No. 3 seedings.
Verona played both schools to scoreless ties earlier this season, and both Handrick and Lynch saw them as top competition in the sectional. Handrick was quick to add that the rest of the sectional is not to be overlooked, however.
“You look at the coaches’ poll for the top 10, as of last week there were four of the Big Eight teams that were in that coaches’ poll, plus you had Kettle Moraine in there,” Handrick said.
Despite the loaded sectional, Handrick feels confident in his young team. Last year, Middleton played a strong tactical game in its shutout win over Verona, but Handrick partially blames the loss on his team's inability to mentally overcome an early 2-0 hole. This season, Handrick feels his team has matured greatly and played strong in a deep conference.
Specifically, Handrick referred to the play of Lynch, a junior recently named a first-team all-Big Eight defender for the second consecutive year. According to Handrick, the coaching staff was worried about Lynch’s ego becoming an issue after last year's success. But their concerns were unfounded, as Lynch has blossomed into a leader for the Wildcats.
“His leadership is what I would highlight, as he unifies that back line,” Handrick said. “He brings them together, works well with the goalkeeper. He’s become much more of a leader this year, which is fun to see.”
Lynch, much more soft-spoken than his effervescent coach, said little other than how he was happy with how his season had gone.
“I’ve been really happy,” Lynch said. “The way our team has worked hard to win conference.”
It's Verona’s first-ever Big Eight championship, as the Wildcats finally got over the hump after finishing second to Madison East last year. But according to Handrick, the Wildcats have higher aspirations ahead.
Verona has advanced past the regional final only once, reaching a sectional semifinal in 2008. Handrick has his sights set on that, and more.
“Verona only has ... one regional final plaque," he said. "so if we can move past regionals into sectionals, and hopefully on to state, that’s also very historic for the soccer program at Verona.”