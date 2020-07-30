Transfer Konner Knauf eyes immediate impact for Edgerton

Opponents of the Crimson Tide might not love trying to stop this offense so much.

Following a season that saw Edgerton go 9-2 overall and win the Rock Valley Conference title, the Crimson Tide returns its second-leading receiver, Clayton Jenny, third-leading rusher, Ethan Krause and starting quarterback in Hanson.

“We have a very good core of receivers and backs,” Lietz said. “Drew completed almost 66 percent of his passes last year (for 1,258 yards and 13 touchdowns). He’s got a great frame, size and arm. … Last year’s team had several decent athletes that have gone on to play in college, but we’ve got talent back that nobody has heard of.”

Throw in Knauf, and the offense becomes an even bigger threat.

“He’s got good hands; he runs excellent routes,” Lietz added. “He’s not a large framed kid, but he plays big. … His aggressive nature of play, if that could catch the other kids’ attention and get them to play at that level, who knows what our receiving corps could be?”

Style of play and previous impact has Edgerton expecting the senior receiver to step in and fulfill several roles immediately.