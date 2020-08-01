River Valley quarterback Bailey is ready to run wild

With those gaudy numbers, one would expect the Blackhawks to continue to put the ball in the air this season. But with the graduation of last year’s leading receiver, Josh Maier (57 receptions for 1,011 yards and 14 touchdowns last year), this year's offense will focus more on the ground game.

The idea of getting more opportunities to run the ball fills Bailey with exuberance to start this season.

“I’ve always thought of myself as a runner. A lot of teams overlook that part of my game,” Bailey said. “If I can run along with my throwing, I think we’ll be pretty hard to stop.”

“Last year, a key game for us was our (third-round) playoff game against Lakeside Lutheran,” Eastlick said. “Coming into that game, he probably had not had more than six or eight touches (on the ground). He carried the ball 15 times that night for two scores and over 100 yards, because our lead running back was injured in the game. … He’s not afraid to get in there and run between the tackles.”

Bailey also understands the quarterback's role as a team leader.