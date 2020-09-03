Richardson places first, Edgewood girls win team title

Gavin Czarnecki won the race in 17:14.

Beaver Dam scored a perfect 15 on the girls’ side, earning all top five spots. Kylie Hackbarth won the race in 21:37.

Boys Cross Country

Portage 23, Reedsburg 33

The visiting Beavers were unable to leave Warrior territory with a victory, as Portage’s top three runners finished in second, third and fourth.

Girls Tennis

Watertown 7, Baraboo 0

The Goslings took every match in two sets against the Thunderbirds, resulting in their fifth win of the season. Addison Kuenzi won at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-4, and Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann took home the victory at No. 2 doubles.

Lodi 6, Portage 1

The Blue Devils travelled to the Portage and won all three doubles matches en route to their victory over the Warriors. Dorothy Deans won No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-3. Lexy Karls and Olivia Lange partnered to win No. 2 singles, 6-2, 7-5.

Beaver Dam 4, Sauk Prairie 3