Prep sports: Watertown wins first four matches over Lake Mills, then weather hits

The Goslings were on their way to sealing the deal over the visiting L-Cats on Friday night. Then, inclement weather came in, forcing the remaining matches to be canceled.

In the four contests that were able to be completed, Watertown made quick work of Lake Mills, winning all four in two sets.

Natalia Cortes took home the victory at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0, and Addison Kuenzi did the same at No. 4 singles, 6-0, 6-1.

Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr won No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-4.

Girls Golf

Fort Atkinson 209, Watertown 211

The Blackhawks just edged out the host Goslings by two strokes in a Badger South Conference duel. Fort Atkinson’s top golfer for the night was Natalie Kammer, finishing with a score of 42. For Watertown, it was Samantha Suski totaling 46.