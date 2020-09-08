Prep sports: Sauk Prairie edges out Baraboo in girls swimming with Kassandra Miller leading the way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Sauk Prairie girls swimming team won the meet’s final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, to pull out an 89-81 victory over host Baraboo on Tuesday.

Kassandra Miller placed first in all of her four events for Sauk Prairie, taking victories in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle and swimming a leg in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Freshman Savannah Acker won the 100 backstroke and senior Coran Dunnum took first in the 100 freestyle.

For Baraboo, Natalie Gneiser, McKenzie Stute, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz came together for a victory in the 200 medley relay, while each won an individual event. Gneiser won the 200 individual medley, Stute the 100 breaststroke, Letendre the 100 butterfly and Balfanz the 50 freestyle.

Watertown 97, Beaver Dam 73

The hosting Goslings defeated the visiting Golden Beavers behind the swimming of freshman Rae Heier and senior Kaite Johnson. Heier finished with individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, and in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Johnson took home victories in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and participated in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.