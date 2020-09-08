Prep sports: Sauk Prairie edges out Baraboo in girls swimming with Kassandra Miller leading the way

The Sauk Prairie girls swimming team won the meet’s final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, to pull out an 89-81 victory over host Baraboo on Tuesday.
Kassandra Miller placed first in all of her four events for Sauk Prairie, taking victories in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle and swimming a leg in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Freshman Savannah Acker won the 100 backstroke and senior Coran Dunnum took first in the 100 freestyle.
For Baraboo, Natalie Gneiser, McKenzie Stute, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz came together for a victory in the 200 medley relay, while each won an individual event. Gneiser won the 200 individual medley, Stute the 100 breaststroke, Letendre the 100 butterfly and Balfanz the 50 freestyle.
Watertown 97, Beaver Dam 73
The hosting Goslings defeated the visiting Golden Beavers behind the swimming of freshman Rae Heier and senior Kaite Johnson. Heier finished with individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, and in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Johnson took home victories in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and participated in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Morgan McGauley won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay for Beaver Dam.
River Valley 98, Fort Atkinson 70
Visiting River Valley topped Fort Atkinson, winning nine of 11 events. Beverly Harper won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle as an individual and swam on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. Rebecca Christ won two events for Fort Atkinson, finishing first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Cross country
Lodi 21, Portage 40
The host Blue Devils took home the victory over the Warriors, with their top five runners finishing within the first seven places. Parker Heintz paced Lodi, winning the race in a time of 19:47. Jeremy Saloun was Portage's top finisher, placing second in a time of 19:52.
Viking Invitational
At Kiekhaefer Town Park in Oconomowoc, the Watertown Luther Prep girls won a three-way race for the team title, scoring 24 points to beat host Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran’s 46. Jemma Habben led the Phoenix, covering 5,000 meters in 23:39.
The Luther Prep boys finished second in a six-team field, trailing Kohler. Freshman Elliott Heiderich led the Phoenix, finishing fourth in 19:20.
Sauk
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!