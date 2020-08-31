Prep sports: Lakeside Lutheran's Maya Heckmann finishes eighth in Washington County meet

Maya Heckmann finished eighth individually with an 11-over-par 83 at Washington County Golf Course on Monday, leading Lakeside Lutheran to a 13th-place finish in the 20-team Washington County Invitational.
Brookfield Central dominated the field, shooting 328 to beat runner-up Mequon Homestead by 19 strokes as Sarah Balding led the Lancers with a 2-over-par 74. Lakeside shot 395.
Waunakee 345, Madison Edgewood 384
The visiting Warriors fended off the defending WIAA Division 2 champion Crusaders, with senior and reigning Badger North Conference individual champ Sydney Grimm leading the way with an 84 at Maple Bluff Country Club. Caitlyn Hegenbarth shot 90 for Edgewood.
Girls tennis
Sauk Prairie 7, Baraboo 0
The Eagles took care of business in their first home meet of the season, winning every match against the Thunderbirds. Taylor Haas won the No. 1 match, 6-1, 6-0. In doubles, freshman Ava Andres subbed in for an injured teammate, pairing with Faith Holler to win the No. 3 match, 6-2, 6-2.
Team scores — Brookfield Central 328; Mequon Homestead 347; Brookfield Central 2 353; Green Bay Notre Dame 353; Sussex Hamilton 360; Cedarburg 363; Hartland Arrowhead 383; Whitefish Bay 387; New Berlin Eisenhower 387; Menomonee Falls 388; Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 389; Slinger 390; Lakeside Lutheran 395; Germantown 399; Hartford 404; Wauwatosa West/East 409; Glendale Nicolet 425; Winneconne 434; Kewaskum 467; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 491.
Top 10 individuals — Balding, BC, 74; Durkin, GBND, 75; Hoven, C, 79; Pierri, GN, 79; Wipper, BC, 80; Potter, MH, 81; Karvala, NBE, 82; M. Heckmann, LL, 83; Valimont, WFB, 84; Sileno, MH, 84; Gastrau, WWE, 84.
Lakeside Lutheran — M. Heckmann 83, A Heckmann 101, Affeld 104, Lostetter 107. At Washington County Golf Course, par 72.
Waunakee: Grimm 84, Kinzel 86, Stricker 86, Hoege 89. Edgewood: Hegenbarth 90, Jaeger 91, Nakada 97, Thao 106. At Maple Bluff Country Club, par 74.
Singles: Haas, SP, def, Davies, B, 6-1, 6-0; Ballweg, SP, def Carlson-Edwards, B, 6-2, 6-4; Joyce, SP, def Wiezcorek, B, 6-4, 6-2; O’Connor, SP, def Langkamp, B, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Helt-Kastelitz, SP, def Koppie-Lewison, B, 7-5, 7-6(3); Breunig-Ziegler, SP, def Clear-Bildstein, B, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Holler-Andres, SP, def Huffaker-Benson, 6-2, 6-2. At Sauk Prairie.
