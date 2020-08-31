Prep sports: Lakeside Lutheran's Maya Heckmann finishes eighth in Washington County meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Maya Heckmann finished eighth individually with an 11-over-par 83 at Washington County Golf Course on Monday, leading Lakeside Lutheran to a 13th-place finish in the 20-team Washington County Invitational.

Brookfield Central dominated the field, shooting 328 to beat runner-up Mequon Homestead by 19 strokes as Sarah Balding led the Lancers with a 2-over-par 74. Lakeside shot 395.

Waunakee 345, Madison Edgewood 384

The visiting Warriors fended off the defending WIAA Division 2 champion Crusaders, with senior and reigning Badger North Conference individual champ Sydney Grimm leading the way with an 84 at Maple Bluff Country Club. Caitlyn Hegenbarth shot 90 for Edgewood.

Girls tennis

Sauk Prairie 7, Baraboo 0

The Eagles took care of business in their first home meet of the season, winning every match against the Thunderbirds. Taylor Haas won the No. 1 match, 6-1, 6-0. In doubles, freshman Ava Andres subbed in for an injured teammate, pairing with Faith Holler to win the No. 3 match, 6-2, 6-2.

GIRLS GOLF